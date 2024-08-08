Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) has announced its Wavelengths programme highlighting visionary work including Dimitris Athiridis’s 14-hour documentary exergue - on documenta 14, and a Classics line-up featuring work from Atom Egoyan and Frederick Wiseman.

The Wavelengths programme comprises 11 features, three shorts programmes, and an in-cinema looped presentation of Egyptian artist Wael Shawky’s Drama 1882.

The features selections includes Cannes entries Viêt And Nam by Trương Minh Quý, Grand Tour by Miguel Gomes and The Damned by Roberto Minervini, and Berlin selection Pepe by Nelson Carlo de los Santos Arias.

exergue - on documenta 14 receives its North American premiere after it first screened in Berlin and follows artistic director Adam Szymczyk as he prepares for a major art exhibition. Whereas the documentary screened in two parts in Berlin, it will unfold over three screenings in Toronto.

Jessica Sarah Rinland’s Locarno selection Collective Monologue gets its North American premiere.

There are two short films from the late Jean-Luc Godard completed before his death, while Classics brings Egoyan’s The Sweet Hereafter and Wiseman’s Essene.

The 49th edition of TIFF runs September 5-15.

Wavelengths features 2024 line-up appears below in alphabetical order

Collective Monologue [Monólogo Colectivo] (Arg-UK)

Dir: Jessica Sarah Rinland

North American premiere

exergue - on documenta 14 (Gre)

Dir: Dimitris Athiridis

North American premiere

Grand Tour (Por-It-Fr-Ger-Japan-Chin)

Dir: Miguel Gomes

North American premiere

Lázaro At Night [Lázaro de Noche] (Can-Mex)

Dir: Nicolás Pereda

North American premiere

Pepe (DR-Ger-Fr-Nam)

Dir: Nelson Carlo de los Santos Arias

North American premiere

Perfumed With Mint [Moattar binanaa] (Egy-Fr-Tun-Qat)

Dir: Muhammed Hamdy

North American premiere

The Ballad Of Suzanne Césaire (USA)

Dir: Madeleine Hunt-Ehrlich

Canadian premiere

The Damned (It-USA-Belg)

Dir: Roberto Minervini

North American premiere

Viêt And Nam (Phi-Sing-Fr-Neth-It-ger-Viet)

Dir: Trương Minh Quý

North American premiere

Youth (Hard Times) [Qing Chun (Ku)] (Fr-Lux-Belg)

Dir: Wang Bing

North American premiere

Luminaries

Youth (Homecoming) [Qing Chun (Gui)] (Fr-Lux-Belg)

Dir: Wang Bing

North American premiere

Luminaries

Wavelengths Special Presentation 2024

Drama 1882 (Egy)

Dir: Wael Shawky

Festival premiere

Wavelengths Shorts 2024

WAVELENGTHS 1: EYE & EAR CONTROL

Revolving Rounds (Austria)

Dirs: Johann Lurf, Christina Jauernik

North American premiere

The Diary Of A Sky (Leb)

Dir: Lawrence Abu Hamdan

North American premiere

October Noon [Octubre al Mediodía] (Chil-Fr)

Dir: Francisco Rodríguez Teare

World premiere

A Black Screen Too (Can)

Dir: Rhayne Vermette

World premiere

Archipelago Of Earthen Bones — To Bunya (Can-Australia-Chil)

Dir: Malena Szlam

World premiere

WAVELENGTHS 2: RIDE THE WAVE

Someplace In Your Mouth (It)

Dirs: Beatrice Gibson, Nick Gordon

International premiere

Notes Of A Crocodile (Cam-Chin-Can)

Dir: Daphne Xu

World premiere

Adrift Potentials [Potenciais à Deriva] (Bra-USA)

Dir: Leonardo Pirondi

North American premiere

Go Between (Can-Australia)

Dir: Chris Kennedy

World premiere

The Sojourn [暫棲] (USA)

Dir: Tiffany Sia

Canadian premiere

WAVELENGTHS 3: EXPOSÉ(S) - JEAN-LUC GODARD/JOHN SMITH

Scénarios (Fr-Japan)

Dir: Jean-Luc Godard

North American premiere

Exposé du Film Annonce du Film “Scénario” (Fr-Japan)

Dir: Jean-Luc Godard

North American premiere

Being John Smith (UK)

Dir: John Smith

World premiere

Classics Programme 2024 in alphabetical order

Awāra (India)

Dir: Raj Kapoor

Bona (Phi)

Dir: Lino Brocka

Essene (USA)

Dir: Frederick Wiseman

Masala (Can)

Dir: Srinivas Krishna

The Sweet Hereafter (Can)

Dir: Atom Egoyan

Time Of Maturity [Reifezeit] (Ger)

Dir: Sohrab Shahid Saless.