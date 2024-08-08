Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) has announced its Wavelengths programme highlighting visionary work including Dimitris Athiridis’s 14-hour documentary exergue - on documenta 14, and a Classics line-up featuring work from Atom Egoyan and Frederick Wiseman.
The Wavelengths programme comprises 11 features, three shorts programmes, and an in-cinema looped presentation of Egyptian artist Wael Shawky’s Drama 1882.
The features selections includes Cannes entries Viêt And Nam by Trương Minh Quý, Grand Tour by Miguel Gomes and The Damned by Roberto Minervini, and Berlin selection Pepe by Nelson Carlo de los Santos Arias.
exergue - on documenta 14 receives its North American premiere after it first screened in Berlin and follows artistic director Adam Szymczyk as he prepares for a major art exhibition. Whereas the documentary screened in two parts in Berlin, it will unfold over three screenings in Toronto.
Jessica Sarah Rinland’s Locarno selection Collective Monologue gets its North American premiere.
There are two short films from the late Jean-Luc Godard completed before his death, while Classics brings Egoyan’s The Sweet Hereafter and Wiseman’s Essene.
The 49th edition of TIFF runs September 5-15.
Wavelengths features 2024 line-up appears below in alphabetical order
Collective Monologue [Monólogo Colectivo] (Arg-UK)
Dir: Jessica Sarah Rinland
North American premiere
exergue - on documenta 14 (Gre)
Dir: Dimitris Athiridis
North American premiere
Grand Tour (Por-It-Fr-Ger-Japan-Chin)
Dir: Miguel Gomes
North American premiere
Lázaro At Night [Lázaro de Noche] (Can-Mex)
Dir: Nicolás Pereda
North American premiere
Pepe (DR-Ger-Fr-Nam)
Dir: Nelson Carlo de los Santos Arias
North American premiere
Perfumed With Mint [Moattar binanaa] (Egy-Fr-Tun-Qat)
Dir: Muhammed Hamdy
North American premiere
The Ballad Of Suzanne Césaire (USA)
Dir: Madeleine Hunt-Ehrlich
Canadian premiere
The Damned (It-USA-Belg)
Dir: Roberto Minervini
North American premiere
Viêt And Nam (Phi-Sing-Fr-Neth-It-ger-Viet)
Dir: Trương Minh Quý
North American premiere
Youth (Hard Times) [Qing Chun (Ku)] (Fr-Lux-Belg)
Dir: Wang Bing
North American premiere
Luminaries
Youth (Homecoming) [Qing Chun (Gui)] (Fr-Lux-Belg)
Dir: Wang Bing
North American premiere
Luminaries
Wavelengths Special Presentation 2024
Drama 1882 (Egy)
Dir: Wael Shawky
Festival premiere
Wavelengths Shorts 2024
WAVELENGTHS 1: EYE & EAR CONTROL
Revolving Rounds (Austria)
Dirs: Johann Lurf, Christina Jauernik
North American premiere
The Diary Of A Sky (Leb)
Dir: Lawrence Abu Hamdan
North American premiere
October Noon [Octubre al Mediodía] (Chil-Fr)
Dir: Francisco Rodríguez Teare
World premiere
A Black Screen Too (Can)
Dir: Rhayne Vermette
World premiere
Archipelago Of Earthen Bones — To Bunya (Can-Australia-Chil)
Dir: Malena Szlam
World premiere
WAVELENGTHS 2: RIDE THE WAVE
Someplace In Your Mouth (It)
Dirs: Beatrice Gibson, Nick Gordon
International premiere
Notes Of A Crocodile (Cam-Chin-Can)
Dir: Daphne Xu
World premiere
Adrift Potentials [Potenciais à Deriva] (Bra-USA)
Dir: Leonardo Pirondi
North American premiere
Go Between (Can-Australia)
Dir: Chris Kennedy
World premiere
The Sojourn [暫棲] (USA)
Dir: Tiffany Sia
Canadian premiere
WAVELENGTHS 3: EXPOSÉ(S) - JEAN-LUC GODARD/JOHN SMITH
Scénarios (Fr-Japan)
Dir: Jean-Luc Godard
North American premiere
Exposé du Film Annonce du Film “Scénario” (Fr-Japan)
Dir: Jean-Luc Godard
North American premiere
Being John Smith (UK)
Dir: John Smith
World premiere
Classics Programme 2024 in alphabetical order
Awāra (India)
Dir: Raj Kapoor
Bona (Phi)
Dir: Lino Brocka
Essene (USA)
Dir: Frederick Wiseman
Masala (Can)
Dir: Srinivas Krishna
The Sweet Hereafter (Can)
Dir: Atom Egoyan
Time Of Maturity [Reifezeit] (Ger)
Dir: Sohrab Shahid Saless.
