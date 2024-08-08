exergue – on documenta 14

Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) has announced its Wavelengths programme highlighting visionary work including Dimitris Athiridis’s 14-hour documentary exergue - on documenta 14, and a Classics line-up featuring work from Atom Egoyan and Frederick Wiseman.

The Wavelengths programme comprises 11 features, three shorts programmes, and an in-cinema looped presentation of Egyptian artist Wael Shawky’s Drama 1882.

The features selections includes Cannes entries Viêt And Nam by Trương Minh Quý, Grand Tour by Miguel Gomes and The Damned by Roberto Minervini, and Berlin selection Pepe by Nelson Carlo de los Santos Arias.

exergue - on documenta 14 receives its North American premiere after it first screened in Berlin and follows artistic director Adam Szymczyk as he prepares for a major art exhibition. Whereas the documentary screened in two parts in Berlin, it will unfold over three screenings in Toronto.

Jessica Sarah Rinland’s Locarno selection Collective Monologue gets its North American premiere.

There are two short films from the late Jean-Luc Godard completed before his death, while Classics brings Egoyan’s The Sweet Hereafter and Wiseman’s Essene.

The 49th edition of TIFF runs September 5-15.

Wavelengths features 2024 line-up appears below in alphabetical order

Collective Monologue [Monólogo Colectivo] (Arg-UK)
Dir: Jessica Sarah Rinland
North American premiere

exergue - on documenta 14 (Gre)
Dir: Dimitris Athiridis
North American premiere

Grand Tour (Por-It-Fr-Ger-Japan-Chin)
Dir: Miguel Gomes
North American premiere

Lázaro At Night [Lázaro de Noche] (Can-Mex)
Dir: Nicolás Pereda
North American premiere

Pepe (DR-Ger-Fr-Nam)
Dir: Nelson Carlo de los Santos Arias
North American premiere

Perfumed With Mint [Moattar binanaa] (Egy-Fr-Tun-Qat)
Dir: Muhammed Hamdy
North American premiere

The Ballad Of Suzanne Césaire (USA)
Dir: Madeleine Hunt-Ehrlich
Canadian premiere

The Damned (It-USA-Belg)
Dir: Roberto Minervini
North American premiere

Viêt And Nam (Phi-Sing-Fr-Neth-It-ger-Viet)
Dir: Trương Minh Quý
North American premiere

Youth (Hard Times) [Qing Chun (Ku)] (Fr-Lux-Belg)
Dir: Wang Bing
North American premiere
Luminaries

Youth (Homecoming) [Qing Chun (Gui)] (Fr-Lux-Belg)
Dir: Wang Bing
North American premiere
Luminaries

Wavelengths Special Presentation 2024

Drama 1882 (Egy)
Dir: Wael Shawky
Festival premiere

Wavelengths Shorts 2024

WAVELENGTHS 1: EYE & EAR CONTROL

Revolving Rounds (Austria)
Dirs: Johann Lurf, Christina Jauernik
North American premiere

The Diary Of A Sky (Leb)
Dir: Lawrence Abu Hamdan
North American premiere

October Noon [Octubre al Mediodía] (Chil-Fr)
Dir: Francisco Rodríguez Teare
World premiere

A Black Screen Too (Can)
Dir: Rhayne Vermette
World premiere

Archipelago Of Earthen Bones — To Bunya (Can-Australia-Chil)
Dir: Malena Szlam
World premiere

WAVELENGTHS 2: RIDE THE WAVE

Someplace In Your Mouth (It)
Dirs: Beatrice Gibson, Nick Gordon
International premiere

Notes Of A Crocodile (Cam-Chin-Can)
Dir: Daphne Xu
World premiere

Adrift Potentials [Potenciais à Deriva] (Bra-USA)
Dir: Leonardo Pirondi
North American premiere

Go Between (Can-Australia)
Dir: Chris Kennedy
World premiere

The Sojourn [暫棲] (USA)
Dir: Tiffany Sia
Canadian premiere

WAVELENGTHS 3: EXPOSÉ(S) - JEAN-LUC GODARD/JOHN SMITH

Scénarios (Fr-Japan)
Dir: Jean-Luc Godard
North American premiere

Exposé du Film Annonce du Film “Scénario” (Fr-Japan)
Dir: Jean-Luc Godard
North American premiere

Being John Smith (UK)
Dir: John Smith
World premiere

Classics Programme 2024 in alphabetical order

Awāra (India)
Dir: Raj Kapoor 

Bona (Phi)
Dir: Lino Brocka 

Essene (USA)
Dir: Frederick Wiseman 

Masala (Can)
Dir: Srinivas Krishna 

The Sweet Hereafter (Can)
Dir: Atom Egoyan 

Time Of Maturity [Reifezeit] (Ger)
Dir: Sohrab Shahid Saless.

 

