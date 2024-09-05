Bulldog Film Distribution has acquired UK-Ireland distribution rights to writer-director Gino Evans feature debut Treading Water.

Treading Water will have its world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival. Bulldog is scheduling a theatrical release for 2025.

Set in Manchester, the film follows a man released from prison into the tough reality of supported housing, where he tries to take control of his life while dealing with mental health issues.

It is produced by Ben Toye for the UK’s Big North Films. Bulldog acquired rights directly from the filmmakers.

The film stars Joe Gill, Becky Bowe, Darryl Clark and Darren Connolly.

Philip Hoile, head of distribution and acquisitions at Bulldog, described the film as “a powerful, raw, authentic and cinematic experience offering relatable stories, characters and struggles from modern society.

“It has a grit and edge to it and doesn’t shy away from the tough and shocking moments, but it is also shot through with heart and warmth and humour and hope.”

BFI London Film Festival runs from October 9-20.