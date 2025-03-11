The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) has unveiled the ten-title official selection for its Next Wave Film Festival geared towards young filmmakers and audiences aged between 14 and 24.

The festival will run April 10-13 at TIFF’s Lightbox venue in Toronto.

Next Wave’s four Canadian premieres include Brides, the UK drama directed by Nadia Falls, which screened in the world cinema dramatic section at this year’s Sundance festival.

North American premieres in the official selection include US comedy-drama Pools, from writer-director Sam Hayes.

The line-up’s international premiere is US documentary Rape Play, directed by Gabriella Mykal.

Other events in the festival will include and a question and answer session with Next Wave alumna Emma Seligman, who will present a double bill of her films Shiva Baby and Bottoms.

TIFF chief programming officer Anita Lee commented: “TIFF’s Next Wave Film Festival reflects our mission to empower young creators and cultivate an exciting relationship with cinema for Toronto’s youth that we hope will last a lifetime. This is absolutely one of our favourite events of the year as we welcome both new and now-established directors who were themselves a part of this festival not too long ago, including Emma Seligman. Emma’s journey is a testament to how TIFF has nurtured young creators, and the impact of our commitment to discovering new talent and launching the next generation of original storytellers.”

Next Wave Film official selection:

Brides (UK)

Dir. Nadia Fall

Canadian Premiere

The Dog Thief (El ladrón de perros) (Bolivia/Chile/Mexico/France/Ecuador)

Dir. Vinko Tomičić Salinas

Toronto Premiere

Manas (Brazil/Portugal)

Dir. Marianna Brennand

Canadian premiere

Pools (US)

Dir. Sam Hayes

North American premiere

Queens of Drama (Les reines du drame) (France/Belgium)

Dir. Alexis Langlois

Toronto premiere

Rape Play (US)

Dir. Gabriella Mykal

International premiere

Seaside Serendipity (Japan)

Dir. Satoko Yokohama

North American premiere

The Virgin of the Quarry Lake (La Virgen de la Tosquera) (Argentina/Spain/Mexico)

Dir. Laura Casabe

Canadian premiere

We Were Dangerous (New Zealand)

Dir. Josephine Stewart-Te Whiu

Toronto premiere

Where the Wind Comes From (Tunisia/France/Qatar)

Dir. Amel Guellaty

Canadian premiere