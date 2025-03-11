The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) has unveiled the ten-title official selection for its Next Wave Film Festival geared towards young filmmakers and audiences aged between 14 and 24.
The festival will run April 10-13 at TIFF’s Lightbox venue in Toronto.
Next Wave’s four Canadian premieres include Brides, the UK drama directed by Nadia Falls, which screened in the world cinema dramatic section at this year’s Sundance festival.
North American premieres in the official selection include US comedy-drama Pools, from writer-director Sam Hayes.
The line-up’s international premiere is US documentary Rape Play, directed by Gabriella Mykal.
Other events in the festival will include and a question and answer session with Next Wave alumna Emma Seligman, who will present a double bill of her films Shiva Baby and Bottoms.
TIFF chief programming officer Anita Lee commented: “TIFF’s Next Wave Film Festival reflects our mission to empower young creators and cultivate an exciting relationship with cinema for Toronto’s youth that we hope will last a lifetime. This is absolutely one of our favourite events of the year as we welcome both new and now-established directors who were themselves a part of this festival not too long ago, including Emma Seligman. Emma’s journey is a testament to how TIFF has nurtured young creators, and the impact of our commitment to discovering new talent and launching the next generation of original storytellers.”
Next Wave Film official selection:
Brides (UK)
Dir. Nadia Fall
Canadian Premiere
The Dog Thief (El ladrón de perros) (Bolivia/Chile/Mexico/France/Ecuador)
Dir. Vinko Tomičić Salinas
Toronto Premiere
Manas (Brazil/Portugal)
Dir. Marianna Brennand
Canadian premiere
Pools (US)
Dir. Sam Hayes
North American premiere
Queens of Drama (Les reines du drame) (France/Belgium)
Dir. Alexis Langlois
Toronto premiere
Rape Play (US)
Dir. Gabriella Mykal
International premiere
Seaside Serendipity (Japan)
Dir. Satoko Yokohama
North American premiere
The Virgin of the Quarry Lake (La Virgen de la Tosquera) (Argentina/Spain/Mexico)
Dir. Laura Casabe
Canadian premiere
We Were Dangerous (New Zealand)
Dir. Josephine Stewart-Te Whiu
Toronto premiere
Where the Wind Comes From (Tunisia/France/Qatar)
Dir. Amel Guellaty
Canadian premiere
No comments yet