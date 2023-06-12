World box office June 9-11

Rank Film (distributor) 3-day (world) Cume (world) 3-day (int’l) Cume (int’l) Territories 1. Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts (Paramount) $170.5m $170.5m $110m $110m 69 2. Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Sony) $102.4m $389.9m $47m $164.5m 60 3. The Little Mermaid (Disney) $52.6m $414.2m $29.9m $184.4m 53 4. Fast X (Universal) $25.7m $652.7m £20.5m $514.6m 85 5. Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 (Disney) $13.7m $805.9m $6.7m $470.5m 53 6. The Roundup: No Way Out (various) $12.3m $59.5m $12.2m $59.1m 7 7. The Boogeyman (Disney) $11.1m $39.6m $4.2m $14.9m 51 8. The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal) $7.8m $1.3bn $5.7m $744.6m 82 9. Godspeed (various) $3.2m $161.2m $3.2m $161.2m 4 10. Castle In The Sky (various) $2.5m $17.5m $2.5m $17.5m 2

Credit: Comscore. All figures are estimates.

‘Transformers’ sequel boosted by international markets

Like previous entries in the metal-bashing franchise, Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts is proving stronger in international territories than the domestic North America market.

The film posted an estimated debut of $110.0m from 68 foreign markets at the weekend – nearly double the estimated North America opening haul of $60.5m. Those numbers combine for a $170.5m launch, topping the worldwide box office.

It’s typical to see populous, rich nations UK/Ireland, France and Germany among a US film’s top foreign markets, but none of Europe’s big three are among Rise Of The Beasts’ five highest-grossing territories so far.

China – traditionally a strong Transformers market – leads on the title with $40.0m, followed by Mexico with an estimated $7.3m. Surprisingly, Indonesia is next with a $5.3m opening, then Peru (an estimated $5.0m), and South Korea ($4.4m).

Next in the league table of territories with the film come France and UK/Ireland (both an estimated $3.8m), Malaysia ($3.4m), Thailand ($3.3m) and India ($2.8m). Germany is down in 13th place with an estimated $2.0m.

Rise Of The Beasts delivered the biggest ever opening for the Transformers franchise in both Indonesia and Peru, as well as in Argentina, Bolivia, Vietnam, Turkey, Egypt and Lebanon. Peru was a key filming location for the film – a fact trumpeted in local marketing in the territory.

Previously in this franchise, there were five films with the word Transformers in the title, all directed by Michael Bay: three starring Shia LaBeouf (2007, 2009, 2011) and two with Mark Wahlberg (2014, 2017). Additionally, 2018 saw the release of spinoff Bumblebee, directed by Travis Knight and starring Hailee Steinfeld. New film Rise Of The Beasts is directed by Steven Caple Jr with a cast led by Anthony Ramos.

On background, Paramount calculates that Rise Of The Beasts has opened 36% above Bumblebee in international markets if China is excluded, and is 32% below Bumblebee in China.

The most recent film with Transformers in the title, 2017’s The Last Knight, debuted in North America with a three-day $44.7m and a five-day $68.5m. In international markets, it began with $196.2m from 42 territories, but that included a powerful $123.4m from China, where it went on to a $228.8m total.

Stripping out China from consideration, Rise Of The Beasts has opened internationally at a similar level to The Last Knight, but with the benefit of more markets from the get-go.

In terms of cumulative totals, Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts is chasing the $468.0m global haul of Bumblebee, and the $605.4m achieved by The Last Knight. Yet to release are Australia and New Zealand on June 22, and Japan on August 4.

‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ swings past lifetime total of ‘Into The Spider-Verse’

Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation’s Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse has already exceeded the lifetime total of 2018’s Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse after just 12 days of play.

The new animation grossed an estimated $55.4m in North America at the weekend (down 54%), and $47.0m for 59 international markets (down 44%). The respective totals are $225.45m and $164.5m, combining to deliver $389.9m – ahead of the $384.3m lifetime total for 2018’s Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse.

So far, the film is tracking 2.5 times the pace of Into The Spider-Verse in international markets excluding China.

In cumulative totals, China leads the international pack, with $34.1m so far, ahead of UK/Ireland ($20.3m), Mexico ($19.9m), Australia ($10.9m) and Brazil ($8.0m).

Across The Spider-Verse looks on course to become the third-highest-grossing animation of the pandemic era after Universal’s The Super Mario Bros Movie ($1.31bn) and Minions: The Rise Of Gru ($940m). Currently, it’s still behind 2022’s Puss In Boots: The Last Wish ($481m) and 2020’s Demon Slayer: Mugen Train ($453m).

Key markets yet to release Across The Spider-Verse are Japan (June 16) and South Korea (June 21).

‘The Little Mermaid’ breaks $400m barrier and ‘Guardians 3’ hits $800m

The global top five currently consists of five US studio blockbusters, all performing robustly with weekend takings above $10m, and all headed for – or already achieving – lifetime totals in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

In third place, Disney’s The Little Mermaid remake added an estimated $52.7m at the weekend, pushing the film past $400m, with a $414.2m total.

Disney also celebrated its Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 passing the $800m milestone, with $805.9m so far.

Above Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 in the worldwide weekend chart is Universal’s Fast X, which has now reached $652.8m.

Both these films are closing in on the predecessor titles in their respective series.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 reached $863.8m in 2017, with the benefit of $27.9m from Russia, where Vol 3 has not been released.

Fast X is chasing the $726.2m global total achieved by previous franchise entry Fast & Furious 9, which included $18.0m from Russia.

The Little Mermaid has now overtaken the $353m lifetime total of Disney’s Dumbo remake from 2019; and has achieved 76% of the $542m lifetime gross of 2015’s Cinderella. Other remakes such as Beauty And The Beast(2017), The Lion King and Aladdin (both 2019) all achieved for higher totals, above $1bn.

With The Boogeyman and The Super Mario Bros Movie ranking seventh and eighth in the weekend worldwide chart, the powerful hold of US studio titles at the global box office currently is interrupted only by the title in sixth place: Korean cop action thriller The Roundup: No Way Out, which is the third film in the series that began with 2017’s The Outlaws. Total for the new film so far is $59.6m from seven markets, overwhelmingly dominated by South Korea.