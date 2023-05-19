International co-production platform Transilvania Pitch Stop has unveiled the 10 projects set to be showcased at its 10th anniversary edition.

Titles will be presented to potential partners and financiers on June 15, during the Transilvania International Film Festival in Cluj, Romania. The features in development are from first and second time directors from Bulgaria, Greece, Georgia, Hungary, Moldova, Serbia, Turkey and Ukraine.

They include Little Death, the feature directorial debut of Greece’s Efthimis Kosemund-Sanidis, produced by Yorgos Tsourgiannis of Horsefly Films. Tsourgiannis produced Yorgos Lanthimos’ Dogtooth, which played at Cannes in 2009 and went on to secure an Oscar nomination, and was a co-producer on Emin Alper’s Burning Days, which premiered in Un Certain Regard at last year’s Cannes.

Five projects will benefit from a tailored script consulting provided by script editor and film consultant Christian Routh, while all projects will be coached by consultant and film producer Agathe Berman prior to their presentation.

Awards include €25,000 in post-production services and a development prize of €7,000 among others.

The programme aims to foster cross-border cooperation especially between the Black Sea countries and neighbouring territories that are eligible for the program.

Previous projects that were part of TPS include Christos Nikou’s Apples, Natasha Merkulova and Aleksey Chupov’s The Man Who Surprised Everyone, Marius Olteanu’s Monsters and Ivana Mladenovic’s Soldiers: The Story of Ferentari.

Transilvania Pitch Stop 2023

The Life We Never Had (Bul)

Dir. Martin Markov

Pro. Vanya Rainova (Portokal)

Just One Drop (Geo)

Dir. Stefan Tolz

Pros. Martichka Bozhilova (agitprop), Karine Jana Sardlishvili (Studio 99), Stefan Tolz (Filmpunkt)

Little Death (Greece)

Dir. Efthimis Kosemund-Sanidis

Pros. Yorgos Tsourgiannis (Horsefly Films), Anamaria Antoci (Tangaj Production)

Soft Shours (Hun)

Dir. Anna Gyimesi

Pro. Zsuzsanna Gyurin

The Circle (Rep of Moldova)

Dir. Vareriu Andriuta

Pros. Iulia Andriuta (Amprenta Films), Carmen Rizac (Avanpost Media)

Pyrrhic (Rom)

Dir. Cosmin Nicolae

Pro. Velvet Moraru (Icon Production)

F.E.Z.Z (Rom)

Dir. Teodor Mirea

Pros. Liviu Marghidan, Ruxandra Flonta (Scharf Film Production)

Pastoral (Turkey)

Dir. Michael Önder

Pro. Jozef Erçevik Amado (Bluff Film)

Veha (Turkey)

Dir. Elif Sözen

Pros. Elif Sözen (Elves Films), Soner Alper (Nar Film)

Second Line (Ukr)

Dir/Pro. Olga Stuga