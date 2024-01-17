Trinity CineAsia has acquired UK and Ireland rights to Table For Six 2, sequel to the smash hit Hong Kong comedy, in deal with Edko Films.

The ensemble comedy is again written and directed by Sunny Chan, whose 2022 film Table For Six centred on an awkward family reunion and became the third highest-grossing Chinese-language in Hong Kong on release in 2022 with takings of $9.85m ($77.1m).

The sequel revolves around three weddings and how a family of aunts, uncles and cousins all get involved with the nuptials. Original cast returning for the follow-up includes Stephy Tang, Louis Cheung, Ivana Wong, Lin Min Chen and Peter Chan Charm Man. Acclaimed producers Bill Kong, Ivy Ho and Tang Wai But also return.

UK-based Trinity CineAsia is set to theatrically release Table For Six 2 on 50 screens in UK and Irish cinemas on February 9, the same day as it will release in Hong Kong and on the eve of Lunar New Year.

The first instalment was released in the UK by Haven Productions.

“Back then it was scheduled for a summer release, after its missed original slot due to Covid, going head-to-head with our release Chilli Laugh Story” said Trinity CineAsia managing director Cedric Behrel. “I’m glad this time we are able to do justice to director Sunny Chan and the producers at Edko, and give it the best and widest release it can get.”

Recent releases by Asian cinema specialist Trinity CineAsia includes Hong Kong horror It Remains, Taiwanese drama My Heavenly City, Golden Horse award-winner Time Still Turns The Pages, and The Goldfinger, which reunites Hong Kong superstars Tony Leung and Andy Lau for the first time since the Infernal Affairs trilogy.