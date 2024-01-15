South Korean film sales agency Finecut has picked up international sales rights to horror-thriller Noise ahead of the European Film Market (EFM).

The feature directing debut of Kim Soo-jin, whose short film The Line was in Cannes’ Cinéfondation in 2013, deals with the prevalent urban issue of floor-to-ceiling noise in apartments – the recent rise of which has led to legal disputes and even murder in South Korea.

Starring Lee Sun-bin (Mission: Possible), the film follows a deaf woman with a hearing aid trying to find her younger sister who has vanished in their apartment building plagued with mysterious noises and a malevolent presence.

With the help of her sister’s boyfriend, played by Kim Min-seok (Body Parts), she searches through the building, encountering an array of hysterical and peculiar residents including her downstairs neighbor, Ryu Kyung-soo (TV’s Itaewon Class) who threatens to kill her as he complains of noise from upstairs.

Presented by KC Ventures and produced by Studio Finecut, the film marks the latter’s second foray into feature film production. The company previously produced the feature action thriller Christmas Carol starring Park Jin-young in 2022 and the 12-episode series See You In My 19th Life which debuted on tvN and Netflix in 2023.

Their latest, Noise, is currently in post-production.