Italian sales company True Colours has acquired worldwide rights to Reflection In A Dead Diamond from cult genre film directors Hélène Cattet and Bruno Forzani.

The fourth feature from the Brussels-based duo is an homage to 1960s Euro-spy stories, set in the glamorous, decadent backdrop of the Côte d’Azur. Filming wrapped in December and the film is now in post-production.

Reflection In A Dead Diamond centres on a retired spy who fears his former enemies are back for a final fight when his intriguing next-door neighbour mysteriously disappears.

Known for their unique visual style, Cattet and Forzani’s films blend action, mystery and thriller.

Their debut Amer (2009) won the Discovery Award at Sitges and played at Rotterdam and over 100 events.

The Strange Color Of Your Body’s Tears (2013) premiered at Locarno, followed by Toronto and the BFI London Film Festival. It won best cinematography at Belgium’s Magritte Awards and was sold and released in the US, UK and Italy among other territories.

Cattet and Forzani’s most recent feature film, Let The Corpses Tan (2017), also premiered in Locarno and Toronto and again won best cinematography at the Magrittes, securing distribution in key territories including the US, UK and Germany.

Reflection In A Dead Diamond is a coproduction between Belgium’s Kozak Films and Savage Film, Les Films Fauves from Luxembourg, Dandy Projects from Italy, and the French companies Tobina Film and To Be Continued.

The international cast of the film includes Fabio Testi, Yannick Renier, Koen de Bouw, Maria de Medeiros, Thi Mai Nguyen and Céline Camara.

True Colours will introduce a promo to buyers during the Cannes Market.