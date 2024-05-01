A24 has boarded John Patton Ford’s revenge thriller Huntington for US distribution, with Love Lies Bleeding and Top Gun: Maverick actor Ed Harris joining the cast alongside Poor Things star Margaret Qualley.

They join the already announced Glen Powell in the revenge thriller about Becket Redfellow, heir to a multi-billion-dollar fortune, who will stop at nothing to get what he thinks he deserves.

Studiocanal is fully financing the film. Executive vice president of global production Ron Halpern and senior vice president of global production Joe Naftalin will oversee for Studiocanal, with Pete Czernin and Graham Broadbent producing for Blueprint Pictures.