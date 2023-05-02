TrustNordisk has boarded international sales for the action drama Convoy (working title), directed by Henrik M. Dahlsbakken. The project is budgeted at $6.6m (Euros 6m).

The World War 2 naval drama, inspired by real historical events, is produced by Martin Sundland, Catrin Gundersen & Thea Benedikte Karlsen for FanteFilm, which is behind disaster hits such as The North Sea, The Quake and The Wave. Backers include Norwegian Film Institute, Film i Väst and FilmInvest.

The cast is yet to be revealed.

The prolific Dahlsbakken has previously directed Munch, Possession and Returning Home.

Christian Sibenherz, Harald Rosenløw Eeg & Lars Gudmestad write the script.

The film is set in 1942, when the Allies gathered civilian merchant ships from across the world making a treacherous journey carrying war supplies from Iceland to Murmansk and Archangel. 35 ships set off in the convoy but the journey turned deadly and civilian sailors had to fight for their lives against German air and naval forces, in brutal Arctic seas. Only 12 ships made it to their destination.

TrustNordisk will present early footage from the film in its Cannes promo reel; an English-language version of the script is available for buyers. Nordisk will release domestically.