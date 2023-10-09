TrustNordisk has boarded international sales for Stockholm Bloodbath, produced by Viaplay Studios and previously handled internationally by Viaplay Content Distribution.

The cast features Claes Bang, Sophie Cookson, Mikkel BoeFolsgaard, Ulrich Thomsen, Emily Beecham and Katie Ashfield.

The historical action epic – inspired by true events - is set in 1520, when two sisters seek revenge for the men who brutally murdered their family, and get caught up in a political struggle with the mad king Christian II.

Mikael Håfström (Oscar nominated for Evil) directs from a script by Erlend Loe, with Nora Landsrød. Helena Danielsson produces for Viaplay Studios in co-production with Nordisk Film and with funding from Nordic Film & Television Fund.

Executive producers are Tomas Axelsson and Oskar Arulf for Viaplay Group.

Scanbox Entertainment will launch theatrically in the Nordics in January 2024. Splendid Film has already taken rights for Germany, Austria and German-speaking Switzerland.

The Viaplay Original will come to the platform only in the Nordics later in 2024.

At AFM, TrustNordisk has a promo for buyers and a script available.

Scenes from the film were presented as the work in progress presentations at Goteborg’s Nordic Film Market in January.