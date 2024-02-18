TrustNordisk is taking on international sales rights to 3D-animated family comedy Caterella, the first in a planned franchise called The Furry Tales.

TrustNordisk has signed a partnership with Norwegian producers Storm Films for the franchise concept, and will produce a new feature each year. The Furry Tales will reimagine classic stories from a fresh perspective, involving talking animals.

Caterella turns the Cinderella story on its head, as the eponymous feline heroine rejects the Prince and challenges her fairy tale destiny, thereby putting the whole world at peril.

The film is directed by Lisa Marie Gamlem from a script by Karsten Fullu, Juni Stenebraten and Martin Lund. Frederick P.N. Howard produces for Storm Films with support from the Norwegian Film Institute.

Nordisk Film Distribution is scheduling a Nordic release for Q4 2024.

“Using comedy and game theory to enlighten children is a big driving force for me as a producer and a creative,” said Howard, managing partner at Storm. “In the Furry Tales we reimagine the timeless classics and give them a pop cultural twist. A greatest hits parade of mankind’s most beloved stories. I believe every generation deserves to get the fairy tales told in their language and tone, reflecting the morals and ethics of their generation.”

Gamlem previously worked with Storm on 2014’s Captain Sabertooth And The Treasure of Lama Rama; the company’s credits also include Three Wishes For Cinderella and Valley Of Knights – Mira’s Magical Christmas.

It is the latest TrustNordisk project to launch at this week’s EFM, after monster movie Kraken yesterday.