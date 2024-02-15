TrustNordisk has signed key deals on Frederik Louis Hviid’s upcoming action feature The Quiet Ones.

The film has sold to the US (Magnolia Pictures), Germany (Plaion) and South Korea (PoongKyong Sori).

Inspired by true events, Hviid’s film is set after the 2008 financial crisis, and follows a group of Danish and European men planning to commit the largest robbery ever on Danish soil.

It is currently in post-production, produced by Kasper Dissing for Zentropa Entertainment, with a script by Anders Frithiof August. Reda Kateb, Gustav Giese and Amanda Collin lead the cast.

Co-producers are Lizette Jonjic and Jean-Christophe Reymond, with co-production partners Film i Vast, Zentropa Sweden, Kazak Productions and Zentropa International France.

Nordisk Film Distribution is handling Nordic distribution on the title in September 2024; with KMBO distributing in France. The film participated in Gothenburg Film Festival’s work-in-progress sessions last month.

The Quiet Ones is Danish director Hviid’s second feature after 2020’s police drama Enforcement, which debuted at Venice; he also co-created, co-wrote and directed three episodes of Scandinavian crime series Huset last year.