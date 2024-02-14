Going Clear director Alex Gibney and The Mother Of All Lies filmmaker Asmae El Moudir are among the speakers confirmed for the 2024 CPH:Conference, the industry talks programme of CPH:DOX film festival in Copenhagen (March 13-24).

US director Gibney and Moroccan director El Moudir will both participate in ‘A Morning With’ sessions, alongside Belgian filmmaker Johan Grimonprez.

The ‘Morning’ sessions will be followed by ‘Film:Makers In Dialogue’ events, where filmmakers behind two festival titles will engage in discussions about their latest projects.

The Conference will begin on March 18 with ‘Our Declaration Of Independence, a new session aiming to articulate the importance of independent documentaries to culture, society and democracy. The session will be lead by Jad Abi-Khalil from Arab cinema organisation Aflamuna, and Beadie Finzi of Doc Society, in collaboration with Disco Network of documentary organisations.

Further sessions for the Conference programme include Re:Building Narratives, exploring accessibility and equity in documentary filmmaking, with speakers including Victoria Thomas, Lizzie Gillett and Sigrid Dyekjaer; and Climate Justice In Storytelling, in which climate experts, activists and artists from the Nordic countries will explore the nature of climate storytelling.

CPH:Conference is curated in partnership with training initiative Documentary Campus.

“It is the mission of Documentary Campus to empower filmmakers and other media professionals to engage in meaningful conversations, create new partnerships, promote a more inclusive industry and bring important stories to audiences worldwide - to make a difference,” said Donata von Perfall, managing director of Documentary Campus.

“CPH:Conference carves out a moment to pause, reflect, and mobilize. It’s a space where the art of documentary filmmaking and the heart of activism intersect, challenging us to reimagine the stories we tell and the impact they have,” said Mara Gourd-Mercardo, head of industry & training at CPH:DOX.

CPH:DOX 2024 will open with Max Kestner’s Life And Other Problems; while the Forum project market contains new titles from the producers of Flee and Cow. The festival’s competition titles will be announced later this week.