Distribution Workshop has struck a key sale on the restored version of Tsui Hark’s Shanghai Blues, which received its 40th anniversary screening in Cannes Classics with star Sylvia Chang in attendance.

Spectrum Films has acquired the 1984 bittersweet love story set against the backdrop of wartime Shanghai in the 1940s for France and French-speaking territories.

Distribution Workshop handles international sales and has received offers for Japan, South Korea, the US and the UK.

Shanghai Blues was the first film produced by Hong Kong-based Film Workshop, which Tsui and producer Nansun Shi established in 1984. The cast includes Kenny Bee and Sally Yeh, while the late James Wong composed the score.

The 4K restoration of the original negative was supervised by Tsui and Shi in collaboration with L’Immagine Ritrovata.