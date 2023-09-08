Turkey has selected Nuri Bilge Ceylan’s About Dry Grasses as its submission for the Academy Awards.

About Dry Grasses premiered in Cannes where Merve Dizdar won the best actress award and will receive its North American premiere at TIFF on September 13

and screen in the Main Slate at the New York Film Festival in October.

Deniz Celiloglu, Merve Dizdar, Musab Ekici and Eve Bagci star in the story about Samet, a young art teacher finishing his fourth year of compulsory service in a remote village in Anatolia.

After a turn of events he can hardly comprehend, Samet loses his hopes of escaping the grim life he seems to be stuck in. Will his encounter with Nuray, herself a teacher, help him overcome his angst?

Akin Aksu, Ebru Ceylan and Nuri Bilge Ceylan co-wrote the screenplay to the drama from NBC Film, Memento Production and Komplizen Film Production.