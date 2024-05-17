Josh Krasinski’s IF leads the charge at the UK and Ireland box office in 650 cinemas for Paramount.

The family film about imaginary friends is Krasinski’s widest opening as a director following A Quiet Place Part II which arrived in 563 cinemas in 2021.

IF includes an ensemble cast of A-listers, both on-screen and on voice duties, including Ryan Reynolds, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fiona Shaw, Steve Carrell, Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper and Emily Blunt. Cailey Fleming leads the cast as a girl who, having recently experienced a traumatic loss, begins seeing everyone’s imaginary friends.

Krasinski previously wrote and directed A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II which made £12.1m and £11.6m respectively at the box office.

Next in line is Lionsgate horror The Strangers: Chapter 1 opening in 485 cinemas.

A remake of the original 2008 horror of the same name, the film centres around a young couple who are terrorised by a group of masked strangers while staying at a remote cabin. Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch and Ryan Brown lead the cast.

Trafalgar Releasing is screening a special 40th-anniversary event for the original Transformers animation series across 400 venues.

Luna Carmoon’s Hoard is in 50 sites for Vertigo Releasing. The UK drama first premiered at Venice Critics’ Week in 2023, picking up three prizes, and follows a teenager who revisits her childhood memories. Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn is among the cast.

French comedy Two Tickets To Greece is landing in 38 sites for Parkland Entertainment. Kristin Scott Thomas and Laure Calamy star as childhood friends who finally decide to take their dream vacation to Greece.

Dogwoof has Cannes 2023 title Catching Fire: The Story Of Anita Pallenberg in 27 cinemas. The documentary explores the life of the singer and actress during the 1960s and 1970s.

BFI Distribution has a re-release of Roberto Rossellini’s 1945 war drama Rome, Open City in 21 locations.

Also opening this weekend is Cannes 2023 title Tiger Stripes for Modern Films; Michael Head’s crime comedy Bermondsey Tales; Fall Of The Roman Empire for Kaleidoscope Entertainment; documentary Ospina Cali Colombia for ICA Cinema; and Prime Video’s fighter pilot documentary The Blue Angels for Imax.