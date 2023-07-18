Equity, the performing arts and entertainment trade union in the UK, will hold rallies in solidarity with its US sister union SAG-AFTRA this Friday in London and Manchester.

The rallies will take place at 12pm on Friday, July 21 in both cities. The London rally will be at Leicester Square, with speakers including Equity general secretary Paul W Fleming, president Lynda Rooke, and former shadow chancellor John McDonnell. The Manchester rally will be at Media City, near the Metrolink tram stop.

According to the union, the rallies are open to “Equity members, performing artists, trade union members, press, and anyone who wishes to show solidarity with striking SAG-AFTRA workers.”

“There will be a colourful display of banners, flags and signs for people to hold, and we’ll hear from speakers from the entertainment industry and trade union movement,” read a union statement. ”In our sister union’s fight we stand in unwavering solidarity, and we will not allow the UK to become a back door to undermine the strike.”

Shortly after the SAG-AFTRA strike was confirmed last week, Equity issued guidance for its members. The guidance noted that, due to “draconian” industrial relations legislation in the UK, what actors can do “may be different from their comrades in the United States and other parts of the world.”

The guidance also noted that those working in the UK on Equity contracts should continue to work and should not be prevented from doing so by the SAG-AFTRA strike; and that those taking strike action under such circumstances “have no protection against being dismissed or sued for breach of contract by the producer or your engager.”

Several UK-based shoots involving US actors have been put on hold already, including Marvel Studios’ Deadpool 3, and Warner Bros’ Beetlejuice 2.

Last month the Writers’ Guild of Great Britain held a London rally in solidarity with its own sister union, the Writers’ Guild of America, with Succession creator Jesse Armstrong among those in attendance.