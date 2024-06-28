Chris Columbus’ The Thursday Murder Club, for Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment and Netflix, started principal photography in the UK on June 27, cementing a busy summer for production in the territory.

The crime comedy stars Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley and Celia Imrie and is understood to be shooting at Shepperton Studios.

Netflix is also in production in the UK on Rian Johnson’s latest Daniel Craig crime caper Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. It is filming at Warner Bros Leavesden.

Iain Morris’ romantic drama My Oxford Year , starring Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest is gearing up for the streamer too.

Amblin Entertainment’s Jurassic World 4 , starring Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey, is filming at Sky Studios Elstree, while Michael Morris’ Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, starring Renee Zellweger and Leo Woodalll for Working Title Films and Universal, has been shooting across London since late May.

For Focus Features, Downton Abbey 3 is in production in London and Steven Sodebergh’s Black Bag starring Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender is also filming in London.

Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch are busy on Jay Roach’s The Roses for Searchlight. The reimagining of the 1989 dark comedy The War Of The Roses is also produced by Cumberbatch’s SunnyMarch, South Of The River Pictures and Adler Entertainment.

Elsewhere, Amazon’s Project Hail Mary starring Ryan Gosling and Sandra Huller is in production at Shepperton while Elysian and Neal Street is shooting The Magic Faraway Tree with Claire Foy and Andrew Garfield at Shenfield Studios.

Andrew Macdonald’s DNA Films has also been busy, filming Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later for Sony since May and now wrapping Alex Garland’s latest A24 feature Warfare.

Coming up…

Yorgos Lanthimos’ Bugonia (formerly Save The Green Planet!) is gearing up for an imminient UK shoot, reuniting the Greek director with regular collaborator Emma Stone and fellow Kinds Of Kindness star Jesse Plemons. Bugonia is an English-langauge remake of the South Korean sci-fi comedy Save The Green Planet! and is produced by Lanthimos’ regular filmmaking partners, Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe’s London and Dublin-based Element Pictures for Focus Features.

Chloe Zhao’s eagerly anticipated Hamnet starring Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley is also in pre-production and expected to start filming next month. Zhao’s adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s award-winning novel is produced by Neal Street Productions, Amblin Entertainment and Hera Pictures.

August willl sees Kenneth Branagh’s independently-produced The Last Disturbance Of Madeline Hynde starring Jodie Comer go into production, while Fantastic Four hits Pinewood Studios for Disney. Working Title’s Johnny English 4 is also expected to begin filming in UK locations this summer.