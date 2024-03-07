The UK’s National Film and Television School (NFTS) has secured £10m in government support to expand its Beaconsfield Studios in Buckinghamshire.

The £20m expansion, subject to business case, will extend the Beaconsfield base by 25,000 sq. ft.

The additional space will allow for the introduction of new courses in AI, games, virtual and real-time production as well as a new training centre for its apprenticeship programmes and 12 fully accessible student accommodation bedrooms to be built on site.

Sophie Turner Laing, NFTS chair, said: “The School’s success in securing this vital funding will propel it towards a future of innovation and growth. However, this is just the beginning of the journey, with further support necessary to realise our ambitions for expansion.”

Beaconsfield has been NFTS’ main base for over 50 years. The school also has bases in Cardiff, Leeds and Glasgow.

It was recently announced that Lizzie Francke will take over from Tricia Tuttle as head of the directing fiction department.