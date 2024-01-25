Rebecca-Clare Evans’ Caged Film has wrapped a three-week shoot in Snowdonia, Wales on Natalie Kennedy’s horror Purgatory.

The film stars Alina Allison from 2023 horror Punch, and Thomas Grant from Pretty Red Dress. Purgatory follows a disabled young woman on her way to university who meets a sadistic serial killer, and who must work to escape an cycle of torment. Evans, Bhaskar Patel, Pat Lally and Millie Thompson also star. A first look at the film has been released, above.

The script, by US writer Brian Schwab, recently received second place in the horror/thriller category at the Slamdance Screenplay Competition.

The film is produced by Evans for Caged Film, with executive producers Templeheart Films, Lyndon Baldock, Paul Sandhu and Mark Sandell, in association with KenMor Films.

Financing came from private equity, backed up by gap finance and the UK tax credit.

Purgatory is the second feature that teams producer Evans with director Kennedy, after Blank, which was released by Sparky Pictures in the UK earlier this year.

Manchester-based Evans’ previous work as producer includes Jason Wingard’s In Another Life, which won the Discovery award at the 2017 Bifas, as well as the jury prize for best UK feature at Raindance Film Festival that year.