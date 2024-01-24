Chiara Gelardin has rejoined UK independent studio Rocket Science, as managing director.

Gelardin, who worked at Rocket Science from 2016 to 2021 as director of sales, will now be responsible for overseeing day-to-day operations at the company, working with COO Levi Woodward to lead the team, spearhead business development and drive the company’s vision.

Prior to joining Rocket Science in 2016, Gelardin was director of sales at HanWay Films. She has worked in business affairs at Recorded Picture Company and Momentum Pictures; is a qualified barrister; and a systemic coach working with individuals and organisations.

“Chiara has great relationships in the industry, brings insight from other experiences and is the perfect person to strengthen the leadership of the company at this time of growth,” said Rocket Science CEO and founder Thorsten Schumacher.

Handling development, financing, packaging, production and distribution, Rocket Science currently has Michael Gracey’s Robbie Williams biopic Better Man finishing post-production; wrapped principal photography recently on Ali Abbasi’s The Apprentice and Peter Cattaneo’s The Penguin Lessons; and will shoot a reboot of 1993 action thriller Cliffhanger later this year.