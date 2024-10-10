The UK Labour government’s Employment Rights Bill, unveiled today (October 10), has been met with a medley of optimism and caution from organisations that represent the largely freelance UK film industry workforce.

Key measures that the government has proposed include the universal entitlement to sick pay from first day of illness; guaranteed working hours for individuals on zero-hour contracts, if wanted; granting workers protection from unfair dismissal from the first day of their employment, ending the existing two-year qualifying period; and repeal of anti-trade union laws brought in by the Conservative government in 2016.

An anticipated measure excluded from the bill is the introduction of a single category of worker, regardless of their employee status, long-promised by Labour, and seen by unions as critical to end exploitation and inequality in the ‘gig’ economy.

Owing to extensive consultation required, the measures are not expected to be written into law until autumn 2026 at the earliest.

“The unveiling of the Employment Rights Bill is welcome progress, signalling a proactive approach from Labour to improving the working lives of Britons,” said Philippa Childs, head of creative industries’ union Bectu.

However, Childs is concerned that the bill does not go far enough to protect freelancers.

“There is work to be done to clarify how some of the measures will apply to the creative sector and its workforce. Bectu has long called for the extension of employees’ rights to the self-employed and freelancers, but despite their essential economic contribution, this critical segment of the workforce continues to get a raw deal.

“The bill’s benefits to the employed workforce are obvious, but it is critical that freelancers are not left out in the cold. Labour has professed to be the party of the self-employed – the devil will now be in the detail of how the government intends to deliver for the freelance workforce.

“We note the promise of a full and detailed consultation on reforming worker status. It’s crucial to get this detail right to avoid unintended consequences for the UK’s freelance workforce, and we stand ready to work with Labour on making work better for our members.

“Bectu, as part of Prospect Union, has called for the government to appoint a dedicated freelance commissioner to work with trade unions and relevant industries to champion and advocate for the freelance workforce. Such an appointment would help drive a holistic approach to ensuring employment reforms are fit for a modern economy.”

Paul W Fleming, the general secretary of Equity, a union representing over 50,000 performers and creatives within the UK, said: “Today’s proposals are a welcome step towards progress in workplaces for Equity members and represent significant enhancements in trade union rights with the repeal of failed Tory anti-union legislation.

“Equity members, especially those in variety and light entertainment, are the original gig economy. The proposed new rights from day one will give protections where previously there were none. Removing the lower earnings limit on sick pay will bring hundreds of Equity members into the scope of sick pay; and where Equity agreements have provided full worker rights from day one for decades, finally all workers will get that protection in law.”

In July of this year, Equity filed papers at the High Court in a class action against Spotlight, a casting directory that charges performers a fee for inclusion, regardless of whether they find work. Spotlight says it was used to cast 99% of productions in the UK in 2023.

“We want to see the bill include an end to the carve-out which allows casting directories like Spotlight to charge an up-front fee for seeking work, and we want to see those who work six days a week get 20% more holiday in recognition of their longer working week,” added Fleming.

Marcus Ryder, CEO of The Film and TV Charity, noted: “The film, TV and cinema sectors are ones which disproportionately experience higher rates of issues around mental health, and with over 50% of the workforce being freelance there are serious issues around financial precarity.

“The announcement by the government today directly addresses some of the issues that contribute to poor mental and financial health. The Film and TV Charity looks forward to receiving more information and hopes we can work with the government as some details are yet to be worked through.”