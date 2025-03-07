February proved another positive month at the UK-Ireland box office, with takings up 20% on the same period of last year.

The four-week period from February 7 to March 6, 2025, brought in £100.7m, 20% up on the £83.8m recorded in the equivalent period in February 2024, according to figures from Comscore.

Total box office for 2025 to date is at £195m, up 15% on the £169.1m from the same period in 2024; and up 21% on the equivalent period in 2023. These are encouraging figures for UK-Ireland distributors and exhibitors still searching for solid ground after the disruption of the pandemic, followed by the US actors and writers strikes.

Takings have now been up on the equivalent month from the year before for four consecutive months, having been up a huge 95% in November 2024, then 21% up in December and 10% up in January.

UK-Ireland February 2025 top 10

Rank Title (origin) Distributor Release date 7/2/25-6/3/25 total Total 1 Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy (UK-Fr-US) Universal 14/2/25 £38.3m £38.3m 2 Captain America: Brave New World (US) Disney 14/2/25 £16.1m £16.1m 3 Dog Man (US) Universal 7/2/25 £12.1m £12.1m 4 Mufasa: The Lion King (US) Disney 20/12/24 £3.2m £32.9m 5 A Complete Unknown (US) Disney 17/1/25 £2.9m £12m 6 The Monkey (US) Black Bear 21/2/25 £2.5m £2.5m 7 Sonic The Hedgehog 3 (US) Paramount 27/12/24 £1.9m £26.3m 8 The Brutalist (US-UK) Universal 24/1/25 £1.6m £3.7m 9 September 5 (Ger-US) Paramount 7/2/25 £1.5m £1.5m 10 The Importance Of Being Earnest (UK) NT Live 14/2/25 £1.4m £1.4m

Universal’s Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy dominated the February box office, taking £38.3m to become the top film of the month and the year so far. It debuted with a £10.2m three-day opening weekend, well ahead of the £8.1m of 2016’s Bridget Jones’s Baby; and is still on track to overtake the £48.2m total of that film to become the highest-grossing title in the franchise.

Released on the same date of February 14, Disney’s Captain America: Brave New World took £16.1m for the month. It is number two on the February and 2025 chart, overtaking the lifetime of fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe title Eternals (£14.9m) and just behind Ant-Man (£16.3m).

With awards season reaching its pinnacle in this period, three contending titles featured in the February top 10. Disney’s A Complete Unknown recorded a second month on the chart, adding £2.9m in February for fifth place; while Universal’s The Brutalist made £1.6m for eighth, and Paramount’s September 5 took £1.5m for ninth.

Universal and Disney dominate the year-to-date chart with four titles each: Mad About The Boy, Nosferatu, Dog Man and Wicked for Universal, with Brave New World, Mufasa: The Lion King, A Complete Unknown and Moana 2 for Disney.

Four of the highest-grossing films in 2025 were released in 2024, demonstrating that holdovers still hold sway in the chart.

Looking to continue the strong start to the year in March are Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey 17, opening today (March 7) and crime drama The Alto Knights on March 21, both through Warner Bros; and Disney’s Snow White, also on March 21.