A strong December boosted the total UK-Ireland box office for 2024 to £1.06bn – almost exactly level with that of 2023 and 8% up on 2022.

December 2024 was 21% up on the year before, with a £115.6m total (up from £95.5m).

Overall for 2025, the UK and Ireland was down just £3m (0.2%) down. This represented an impressive recovery from the start of August, when year-on-year box office was down 15%; and was still 10% down as recently as the start of November.

Universal’s Wicked provided around one-fifth of the December total, with £23.2m across the month. Starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, the musical blockbuster is now up to £55.7m as the third highest-grossing 2024 release, behind just Inside Out 2 (£59.2m) and Deadpool & Wolverine (£57.5m).

Disney’s Moana 2, another title to debut in late November then run through December, took £21.8m in the month, and has £36.4m to date – well clear of the £20.6m of Moana.

The month saw 62 new films – the second-lowest month of the year, ahead of only the 60 films in July; with holdovers providing most of the box office takings in December.

UK-Ireland December 2024 top 10 Title (origin) Distributor Release date 6/12/24-2/1/25 total Total 1 Wicked (US) Universal 22/11/24 £23.3m £55.7m 2 Moana 2 (US) Disney 29/11/24 £21.9m £36.4m 3 Mufasa: The Lion King (US) Disney 20/12/24 £17.4m £17.4m 4 Sonic The Hedgehog 3 (US) Paramount 27/12/24 £16m £16.1m 5 Paddington In Peru (UK-Fr-US) Studiocanal 8/11/24 £6.4m £34.2m 6 Gladiator II (UK-US) Paramount 15/11/24 £6m £31.1m 7 Conclave (UK-US) Black Bear 29/11/24 £3.9m £5.9m 8 Better Man (Aus) EFD 27/12/24 £2.9m £2.9m 9 Pushpa 2 - The Rule (India)

AA Films UK 6/12/24 £1.9m £1.9m 10 Kraven The Hunter (US)

Sony 13/12/24 £1.5m £1.5m

US titles dominated the top films for the month, with nine of the 10 top films being produced in the country. Mufasa: The Lion King and Sonic The Hedgehog followed the aforementioned top two; with UK-US productions Paddington In Peru (£6.4m for the month; £34.2m total) and Conclave (£3.9m; £5.9m) also featuring.

In a further indication of the durability of Bollywood cinema, AA Films UK’s action title Pushpa 2- The Rule took ninth place in a strong month, with £1.9m – with the Telugu title also the only film not in the English language in the top 10.

Four November releases – Wicked, Moana 2, Paddington In Peru and Gladiator II - made it into the 2024 top 10, in a sign of the strong slate at the end of the year compared to a mild summer that suffered a hangover from the 2023 US strikes.

UK-Ireland top 10 titles 2024 Title (origin) Distributor Total 1 Inside Out 2 (US)

Disney £59.2m 2 Deadpool & Wolverine (US) Disney £57.6m 3 Wicked (US) Universal £55.7m 4 Despicable Me 4 (US) Universal £48.2m 5 Dune: Part II (US) Warner Bros £39.6m 6 Moana 2 (US) Disney £36.4m 7 Paddington In Peru (UK-Fr-US) Studiocanal £34.2m 8 Gladiator II (UK-US) Paramount £30.8m 9 Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (US) Warner Bros £26.3m 10 Kung Fu Panda 4 (US) Universal £22m

While still not back to its 2019 heights, Disney emerged as the leading studio for the year, with three of the top six titles, including Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine in first and second place, plus Moana 2 in sixth. Wicked and fourth-placed Despicable Me 4 flew the flag for Universal, as well as Kung Fu Panda 4 in 10th.

US titles also dominated the 2024 top 10, with all 10 films hailing from the country. Only Studiocanal’s Paddington In Peru, a France-UK-US co-production, and Paramount’s UK-US co-production Gladiator II originated outside of the US too.

The UK and Ireland’s world market share ended at 5%, having flickered between that and 4% across the year. Excluding North America, international market share flickered between 6 and 7%, ending on the latter.

All figures provided by Comscore.