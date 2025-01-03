A strong December boosted the total UK-Ireland box office for 2024 to £1.06bn – almost exactly level with that of 2023 and 8% up on 2022.
December 2024 was 21% up on the year before, with a £115.6m total (up from £95.5m).
Overall for 2025, the UK and Ireland was down just £3m (0.2%) down. This represented an impressive recovery from the start of August, when year-on-year box office was down 15%; and was still 10% down as recently as the start of November.
Universal’s Wicked provided around one-fifth of the December total, with £23.2m across the month. Starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, the musical blockbuster is now up to £55.7m as the third highest-grossing 2024 release, behind just Inside Out 2 (£59.2m) and Deadpool & Wolverine (£57.5m).
Disney’s Moana 2, another title to debut in late November then run through December, took £21.8m in the month, and has £36.4m to date – well clear of the £20.6m of Moana.
The month saw 62 new films – the second-lowest month of the year, ahead of only the 60 films in July; with holdovers providing most of the box office takings in December.
|Title (origin)
|Distributor
|Release date
|6/12/24-2/1/25 total
|Total
|1
|Wicked (US)
|Universal
|22/11/24
|£23.3m
|£55.7m
|2
|Moana 2 (US)
|Disney
|29/11/24
|£21.9m
|£36.4m
|3
|Mufasa: The Lion King (US)
|Disney
|20/12/24
|£17.4m
|£17.4m
|4
|Sonic The Hedgehog 3 (US)
|Paramount
|27/12/24
|£16m
|£16.1m
|5
|Paddington In Peru (UK-Fr-US)
|Studiocanal
|8/11/24
|£6.4m
|£34.2m
|6
|Gladiator II (UK-US)
|Paramount
|15/11/24
|£6m
|£31.1m
|7
|Conclave (UK-US)
|Black Bear
|29/11/24
|£3.9m
|£5.9m
|8
|Better Man (Aus)
|EFD
|27/12/24
|£2.9m
|£2.9m
|9
| Pushpa 2 - The Rule (India)
|AA Films UK
|6/12/24
|£1.9m
|£1.9m
|10
| Kraven The Hunter (US)
|Sony
|13/12/24
|£1.5m
|£1.5m
US titles dominated the top films for the month, with nine of the 10 top films being produced in the country. Mufasa: The Lion King and Sonic The Hedgehog followed the aforementioned top two; with UK-US productions Paddington In Peru (£6.4m for the month; £34.2m total) and Conclave (£3.9m; £5.9m) also featuring.
In a further indication of the durability of Bollywood cinema, AA Films UK’s action title Pushpa 2- The Rule took ninth place in a strong month, with £1.9m – with the Telugu title also the only film not in the English language in the top 10.
Four November releases – Wicked, Moana 2, Paddington In Peru and Gladiator II - made it into the 2024 top 10, in a sign of the strong slate at the end of the year compared to a mild summer that suffered a hangover from the 2023 US strikes.
|Title (origin)
|Distributor
|Total
|1
| Inside Out 2 (US)
|Disney
|£59.2m
|2
|Deadpool & Wolverine (US)
|Disney
|£57.6m
|3
|Wicked (US)
|Universal
|£55.7m
|4
|Despicable Me 4 (US)
|Universal
|£48.2m
|5
|Dune: Part II (US)
|Warner Bros
|£39.6m
|6
|Moana 2 (US)
|Disney
|£36.4m
|7
|Paddington In Peru (UK-Fr-US)
|Studiocanal
|£34.2m
|8
|Gladiator II (UK-US)
|Paramount
|£30.8m
|9
|Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (US)
|Warner Bros
|£26.3m
|10
|Kung Fu Panda 4 (US)
|Universal
|£22m
While still not back to its 2019 heights, Disney emerged as the leading studio for the year, with three of the top six titles, including Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine in first and second place, plus Moana 2 in sixth. Wicked and fourth-placed Despicable Me 4 flew the flag for Universal, as well as Kung Fu Panda 4 in 10th.
US titles also dominated the 2024 top 10, with all 10 films hailing from the country. Only Studiocanal’s Paddington In Peru, a France-UK-US co-production, and Paramount’s UK-US co-production Gladiator II originated outside of the US too.
The UK and Ireland’s world market share ended at 5%, having flickered between that and 4% across the year. Excluding North America, international market share flickered between 6 and 7%, ending on the latter.
All figures provided by Comscore.
