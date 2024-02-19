Michael Cowan, previously of UK outfit Phoenix Worldwide Entertainment, has set up shop with a fresh venture offering sales, distribution and minimum guarantees, Blue Eyes Film.

Projects on Blue Eyes Film’s sales slate include two features from Ray Burdis: completed comedy Miss The Kiss, starring John Hannah, Martin Kemp, Sadie Frost and Patsy Kensit, plus heist feature The Last Tandem In Paris, with Laëtitia Eïdo, Will Young and Michelle Collins attached to star, with shooting to commence in May in Belgium, Paris and London.

Further pick-ups include international sales, excluding Canada, on Darrell Dennis’s Canadian indigenous teenage romance Sweet Summer Pow Wow and Christian Sesma’s action thriller Shtlist, set to shoot in Thailand in mid 2024.

The venture has backing from UK property entrepreneur Paul Bellamy.