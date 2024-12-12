Ukraine has been accepted as a full participant of the Creative Europe Media programme.

It means Ukrainian organisations can now apply for the full range of Media funding, including film development and distribution. Media’s budget for 2024 is around €186m ($203m).

Full acceptance into the Media programme is a significant moment for Ukraine’s film industry, which has been hard hit since Russia’s full scale invasion of the country in 2022. Against heavy odds, films are being made in Ukraine.

The European Commission said Ukraine’s acceptance into the Media programme “marks an important step towards the integration of the Ukrainian audiovisual sector into the European ecosystem.”

Ukraine asked last year to participate in the Media strand. The European Commission said today that, after assessing the country’s media legislation, it will allow for Ukraine’s full participation.

Ukraine currently participates as an associated country in the cultural strand and cross-sectoral stand of the Creative Europe programme, as well as in some Media actions, such as audience development and film education, European festivals, festivals of networks and fostering media talent and skills.

The agreement was signed by the European Commission’s executive vice-president for tech sovereignty, security and democracy Henna Virkkunen, who has responsibility for the Media programme, and Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna, during a ceremony which took place this afternoon (December 11) in Brussels.

Virkkunen said: “Culture allows societies and individuals to process their experiences, build and create hope for the better. Nearly three years have passed since Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine first started, time during which culture and creative media were forced to take a backseat. I strongly believe we need to step up our efforts to support Ukraine and make sure brilliant ideas can become reality, despite the life-altering adversity Ukrainian society is facing. Joining the European audiovisual ecosystem through the MEDIA strand of the Creative Europe programme will notably help film makers and producers to share their films and stories with a wider EU audience, while contributing to greater solidarity and cooperation.”