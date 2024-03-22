Kateryna Gornostai’s Timestamp led the industry winners at CPH:DOX film festival last night (Thursday, March 21), taking the Eurimages New Lab award for Outreach.

The award, worth €30,000 (£25,743), is given to promote public awareness of an innovative and experimental project near the end of production or in post-production.

Timestamp is produced by Olha Beskhmelnytsina for Ukraine’s 2Brave Productions and Natalia Libet for the Netherlands’ Rinkel Film & Docs. It was chosen by a jury of producer Emile Hertling Peronard, consultant Eleni Chandrinou and The Storyboard Collective executive Patricia Finneran.

Filmed from 2023 to 2024, Timestamp documents the everyday lives of teachers and schoolchildren in Ukraine under martial law. The jury praised “a highly cinematic film that avoids traditional narrative structures to tell the story of a school year in a country at war.”

The inaugural Rise and Shine award, presented by Berlin-based Rise And Shine World Sales to a project in the pitching forum with the best international potential and no sales agent, went to Children Of Honey.

Directed by Jigar Ganatra and produced by former BBC exec Natalie Humphreys for Storyboard Studios, the Tanzania-UK co-production follows three friends growing up in one of the last remaining hunter-gatherer tribes in Africa.

The jury described it as “a generous invitation that welcomes us into a rarely seen culture that is threatening to disappear and sheds light on pressing issues.”

The UniFrance Doc Award, for the best French co-production at the CPH:Forum, was won by Rachel Leah Jones and Philippe Bellaiche’s Podium (You Have Three Minutes). The Israel-Canada-France-Switzerland co-production depicts the three-minute speeches made by Palestinian lawmakers in the Israeli parliament, as means of non-violent resistance. Currently in production, the film is aiming for an August 2025 release.

Michelle Kranot and Uri Kranot’s Danish title Garden Alchemy took the €20,000 (£17,159) Eurimages New Lab award, for an innovative and experimental project in development.

Produced by Peter Fisher, the XR installation creates an active ‘garden’ space for exploring human encounters as ecological acts.

Three awards were given to CPH:Lab projects at the Prototype event on March 18: the Onassis Onx Studio award to UK-Poland co-production Hermaphrogenesis, the Sunny Side of the Doc award to Portuguese-Brazilian co-production Follow The Carnation, and the NewImages award to XR project The Bald Altuus.

The awards were hosted by Mara Gourd-Mercardo, closing her first edition as head of industry at CPH:DOX. The festival will present its awards this evening (March 22), before closing its 2024 edition on Sunday.