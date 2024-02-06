UK production company Future Artists Entertainment (FAE) is partnering with studios network Versa Studios on a production hub at Versa Leeds Studios.

The Leeds site, which opened in 2020, will now house additional post-production and VFX services, as well as outreach and educational programmes, through the partnership with FAE.

FAE will work with Versa on promotion of the studios; and will look to welcome other production companies and projects alongside FAE’s own productions.

Versa Studios Leeds has four already-operational sound stages ranging from 10,000 sq. ft to 27,000 sq ft.

FAE has produced 14 films since its foundation in 2019 by Matt Williams and Martin Owen. Titles include Netflix’s Bank Of Dave, Sky Original’s Pokerface with Russell Crowe, Last Train To Christmas starring Michael Sheen and Welsh true story Save The Cinema with Samantha Morton. The full slate has generated over $150m of production spend; with the company recently wrapping Lionsgate survival thriller Above The Below starring Idris Elba.

The company has also shot three films in Leeds, including upcoming Amazon Studios title Upgraded. The partnership with Versa aims to strengthen Leeds’ potential as an international production hub.

Williams said the Versa Leeds facility is “tremendous” with “a really diverse inventory.”

“Attracting both domestic and international productions means we can also focus on nurturing next gen talent to ensure more access into the industry, and maintain a strong, talented crew base with employment opportunities in the wider creative industries sector in Leeds and beyond,” said Charlie Ingall, founder and executive director of Versa Studios.

Versa has studio spaces in London, Manchester and Leeds, with recent titles shooting at the studios including Netflix crime thriller Bodies and Marvel Studios series Secret Invasion.

Versa’s sister company Department also recently opened a creative industries workplace hub in Leeds Dock, with facilities for use by FAE and other production companies.