UK animation production and sales specialist GFM Animation has upped Amanda Kerridge and Saiqa Mobeen to joint chief operating officers (COO), reporting to chair Guy Collins.

Former head of marketing Kerridge will continue to oversee marketing and PR activities across the company’s slate; head of finance Mobeen will still lead the finance team.

Titles on the GFM Animation slate include Sundance premiere 10 Lives, The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie, Sneaks; Stitch Head, Humbugged! and X Factor In The Jungle.

“We were one of the first companies in the independent sales sector to recognise this desire for great animated stories,” said Kerridge. “With this reinforced focus on strategic growth, we hope to continue to lead the way.”

“Sharing this role of COO with Amanda means that we can look at the company as a whole – across all departments - and work proactively with the team to achieve our goals,” added Mobeen.