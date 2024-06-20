The UK’s National Film and Television School (NFTS) is to open a campus as part of London’s Camden Film Quarter development.

It will be NFTS’s first central London campus, with specific programmes designed for the space. The plan is for studios to sit alongside housing, 50% of which will be affordable, and infrastructure to support the local community.

The Camden Film Quarter concept was first unveiled in 2023 by UK real estate firm Yoo Capital, after it acquired the Holmes Road depot and the Regis Road recycling centre in Kentish Town to be re-developed into a film, TV and digital content production hub.

Camden Film Quarter is under a ’subject to planning’ basis (planning permission is applied for before the purchase is complete), with further community consultations slated for July 2024, and aims to open in late 2027/2028.

The new campus will addsto NFTS’s roster of locations that include Beaconsfield, Leeds, Scotland and Wales.

“This partnership underlines our commitment to developing a vibrant community of emerging future talent by offering world leading training that is accessible to all while further advancing the UK’s position as a global creative powerhouse,” said Jon Wardle, director at NFTS.

Yoo Capital is a privately held UK real estate firm that has invested over £2.5bn into central London since its formation in 2010 by partners, John Hitchcox and Lloyd Lee, including in Sky Gardens and the regeneration of The Saville Theatre and Shepherd’s Bush Market.