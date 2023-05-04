UK-based studio facilities company Pinewood Group has acquired full ownership of Pinewood Toronto Studios, the Canadian film and TV studio.

Pinewood Group has provided sales and marketing services to the Toronto facility since 2009, and now takes on rights to the full site.

Pinewood Toronto Studios has also completed a 170,000 ft2 expansion, including five purpose-built soundstages. This increase makes it the largest film and TV studio in Ontario, Canada, with 490,000 ft2 of production space and 16 soundstages, including the Mega Stage, one of the largest soundstages in North America.

The Pinewood Toronto purchase includes the creation of a city-building fund, with investment to support the development of the sector in the Port Lands industrial neighbourhood.

“We will continue to invest in the studio and the surrounding Port Lands to ensure Pinewood Toronto Studios remains the number one destination for both domestic and international productions,” said Paul Golding, chairman, Pinewood Group. “We intend to work closely with the City to support Toronto’s thriving film and TV industry and all those who work in it.”

The acquisition follows the approval of expansion plans for Pinewood Studios in the UK in February. The Pinewood Group also runs Shepperton Studios in the UK, plus facilities in the Dominican Republic, Germany and Malaysia.