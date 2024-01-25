UK producer and distributor Sovereign is expanding into US distribution and has set its first title as Laurent Negre’s A Forgotten Man.

The company aims to release up to three titles a year in US cinemas and across VOD platforms. The first will be Swiss thriller A Forgotten Man, which Sovereign released in the UK and Ireland on November 10, following its premiere at Zurich Film Festival in 2022. It is now set to open in the US on April 12.

It marks a further expansion for the London-based company, which was founded by Andreas Roald in 2008 and launched Sovereign Film Distribution in 2019, releasing more than 20 features theatrically in the UK and Ireland.

Roald and head of UK distribution Chee Keong Cheung will lead the US expansion and will be joined by Chloé Galloy who joins as global distribution co-ordinator, tasked with developing and coordinating Sovereign’s worldwide expansion.

She joins from Odeon Cinemas’ UK and Ireland film booking team where she specialised in the diversification of content on screen, which included finding ways to place more independent and world cinema into the circuit’s programming. Galloy also worked for their international team, communicating with all Odeon and AMC content teams to coordinate release strategies across the company. With more than 10 years of experience in the UK and European film industries, she will work with Sovereign to broaden their international outreach and exhibition network.

In the UK, upcoming releases from Sovereign include Radu Jude’s Do Not Expect Too Much From The End Of The World, Lisandro Alonso’s Eureka, starring Viggo Mortensen; documentary A Wolfpack Called Ernesto from director Everardo González; and drama Small Gods, which recently completed filming in Uganda.