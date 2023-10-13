UK-based distributor Vertigo Releasing has hired Andrew Nerger in the newly-created role of head of US and international distribution.

Nerger will oversee the group’s growing distribution slate across North America, Australia-New Zealand and South Africa, as well as managing select titles for global rights.

He will work on both third-party acquisitions for Vertigo Releasing, and in-house productions for the Sunrise Films banner, the production and international distribution company run by the Vertigo team.

The hire is the latest step in Vertigo Releasing’s international expansion, having been backed by the UK Global Screen Fund to expand its activities in the US market. It made Aleem Khan’s Bafta-winning After Love its first US release in January this year, through partner Ahoy Associates Entertainment.

Nerger joins from UK-Ireland distributor Signature Entertainment, where he was director of international, working on film and TV releases across direct distribution and global sales. His prior experience includes working at digital aggregator The Movie Partnership, and at UK distributor Metrodome.

“It’s a particularly interesting time to join the company especially as there are more opportunities to acquire and self release internationally than ever before,” said Nerger.

Vertigo Releasing CEO Rupert Preston described Nerger as “a highly respected, talented and experienced executive”, and noted that he joins “as we actively expand our distribution and sales activities across the companies outside the UK.”

It has acquired several titles playing at the ongoing BFI London Film Festival, including Luna Carmoon’s debut feature Hoard, and Polish international feature Oscar entry The Peasants.