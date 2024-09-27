Laura Houlgatte, CEO of the International Union of Cinemas (UNIC), has been elected chair of the European Audiovisual Observatory’s advisory committee.

The European Audiovisual Observatory provides facts, figures and analyses of the audiovisual industries in Europe.

Its advisory committee brings together 39 different industry representative groups and gives the Observatory grass roots feedback on the kind of information and analysis media professionals in Europe require for their work.

Houlgatte takes over from FERA’s Pauline Durand-Vialle, who has chaired the committee for four years. Her term of office starts on the first of January 2025.