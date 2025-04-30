Universal Pictures International has appointed longtime Studiocanal Germany CEO Kalle Friz as managing director for Germany and Austria.

Friz will join Universal in July 2025, reporting to Paul Higginson, executive vice president, EMEA for Universal Pictures International. Friz will manage day-to-day operations in the territory, which is one of UPI’s biggest theatrical markets.

He will work with Higginson to drive box office revenues and set strategic goals and objectives for Germany and Austria, overseeing sales, distribution, acquisitions, marketing, publicity and finance.

Studiocanal Germany is promoting Hooman Afshari and Lutz Rippe from co-managing directors to co-CEOs, to replace Friz.

Afshari and Rippe will take on their new roles from June 1, 2025, reporting to Alex Hamilton, chief international officer at Studiocanal.

Friz has worked at Studiocanal for 16 years, most recently as executive vice president of international operations and CEO of Germany. He has overseen theatrical releases and marketing in the region for films including the Paddington series, the Hunger Games and Saw franchises, La La Land, and Back To Black, as well as local productions including Heidi, The Little Witch, Woodwalkers and Balloon.

Prior to joining Studiocanal, Friz was head of Fox Searchlight and local acquisitions at 20th Century Fox Germany.

Higginson described Friz as “a seasoned talent in the industry who has a long-standing reputation for innovative distribution strategies, a strong fluency in the German marketplace and is a committed leader who empowers his teams.”

Afshari started at Studiocanal in 2012 as VP theatrical distribution and has overseen distribution activities in the territory since 2018. Rippe joined the Studiocanal marketing team in 2006 and has overseen the marketing department since 2018. The duo were promoted jointly to co-MDs in 2023.

“Their passion for film, their commitment to Studiocanal and Canal+ and their knowledge of the industry are exceptional and make them the best possible choice for their new roles,” said Hamilton.