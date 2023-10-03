Universal Pictures International has come on board to distribute the Michael Jackson biopic Michael outside the US excluding Japan.

Principal photography will begin as soon as the actors’ strike ends.

Lionsgate holds US rights to the upcoming biopic produced by the UK’s Graham King, who immortalised Queen on film with the $910m global hit Bohemian Rhapsody starring Oscar winner Rami Malek.

Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, The Equalizer franchise) will direct from a screenplay by John Logan (The Aviator)

Michael Jackson’s nephew Jaafar Jackson will portray the late superstar, a singular talent whose adult life was shrouded in controversy.

King is producing with the co-executors of the Michael Jackson Estate, John Branca and John McClain. The filmmakers said Michael will present a “never-before-told and in-depth portrayal of the complicated man who became the King of Pop”, adding that the film “will explore all aspects of Michael’s life, including his most iconic performances that led him to become the greatest entertainer of all time”.

It remains to be seen how the filmmakers will tackle the allegations of paedophilia that surfaced later in Jackson’s life. The estate disputed allegations made by accusers in the 2019 two-part HBO documentary Leaving Neverland. The performer died in 2009 aged 50 from cardiac arrest caused by an overdose of sedatives.

“Michael’s decades-long career left an indelible mark on the way audiences experience entertainment all over the world,” said Joe Drake, chair, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, who made Tuesday’s announcement with Veronika Kwan Vandenberg, president, Universal Pictures International. “We are thrilled to be partnering with our friends at Universal to give global audiences new insight into the complex life of one of the most prolific artists the world has ever known.”

Interest in Jackson remains high. The Tony-winning MJ The Musical continues to play on Broadway and on a North American tour before arriving on London’s West End in spring 2024 followed by Hamburg.

At time of writing – and prior to the imminent release of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – This is It remains the highest grossing concert documentary worldwide on more than $260m through Sony.