Hollywood’s fixation with tentpole sequels shows little sign of abating as Universal Pictures said on Thursday it will release Illumination Entertainment’s Minions 3 on June 30, 2027.

The studio announced the date just over a week after Despicable Me 4 – the latest entry in the franchise that spawned the Minions spin-offs – opened top in North America on $122.6m over the five-day July Fourth holiday weekend.

The Minions franchise itself has grossed just over $2.1bn worldwide and combines with the Despicable Me series for more than $5bn in ticket sales.

The third instalment will arrive five years after the release of Minions: The Rise Of Gru. Pierre Coffin will direct and helmed the first Minions film in 2015 and three Despicable Me features.

Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Bill Ryan are producing.

On Wednesday Universal said it will release DreamWorks Animation’s Shrek 5 on July 1, 2026.