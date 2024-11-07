Matt Brodlie and Jonathan Kier’s Upgrade Productions has begun talks with international buyers at AFM on Rita, Jayro Bustamante’s latest genre title that has been selected as Guatemala’s Oscar submission.

Bustamante’s follow-up to his horror La Llorona received its world premiere at Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal over the summer when it won the best cinematography award, in addition to several other awards on the circuit.

Rita brings the filmmaker’s signature blend of genre and fierce social conscience. Based on the deadly Guatemalan orphanage fire that claimed the lives of 41 girls in 2017, the story centres on the titular 13-year-old who flees a neglectful household and is placed in an oppressive state-run orphanage.

Rita’s arrival provides a glimmer of hope to the girls, who share a prophecy that an angel will appear to release them. Together they plan to escape and expose the orphanage’s abuses of power.

Giuliana Santa Cruz stars alongside Alejandra Vasquez, Angela Quevedo, Isabel Aldana, Sabrina De La Hoz, and Margarita Kenefic.

Bustamante produced Rita alongside Jonathan King for Concordia Studio, and Gustavo Matheu. Upgrade previously licensed Latin America to Sun Distribution, and North America, UK, and Australia to Shudder.

Bustamante won the 2021 Venice Giornate degli Autori directors award for La Llorona, which also represented Guatemala and was shortlisted in the Academy’s international feature film category. Shudder also distributed that film.