Urban Sales has acquired Bulgarian director Konstantin Bojanov’s third feature The Shameless and will launch sales for the India-set forbidden romance drama at EFM.

The love story follows two women who must wrestle with an oppressive society rooted in centuries-old patriarchal traditions.

It is Bojanov’s follow-up to Avé, that premiered at Cannes’ Critics’ Week in 2011 and Light Thereafter, a world premiere in Rotterdam in 2017.

The Shameless is produced by Switzerland’s Akka Films, France’s Urban Factory, Bulgaria’s Klas Films and Taiwan’s House on Fire.

The film is in post-production and Urban Sales will bring a promo reel to EFM.

Urban Sales’ founder and president Frédéric Corvez said his Paris-based team originally discussed the project with Bojanov at 2017’s Berlinale, but, he told Screen “It took a lot of time to raise the financing through Switzerland, France, Bulgaria and Taiwan. The pandemic didn’t help. A Bulgarian filmmaker telling an Indian story financed by European partners and partially shot in Nepal was a bit challenging. But a film dealing with so many taboos must have an atypic DNA.”

The company’s head of international sales Florencia Gil called the film “an uncompromising look at the impact of patriarchy with a bold cinematographic language.”