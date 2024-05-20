American filmmaker collective Omnes Films, in Cannes with Tyler Taormina’s Christmas Eve At Miller’s Point and Carson Lund’s Eephus in Directors’ Fortnight, has shared first details about its expanding slate.

Lorena Alvarado’s Venezuela-set Los Capítulos Perdidos tells of a young woman who returns to Venezuela where her grandmother is losing her memory and her father assembles a rare books collection. Alvarado’s family members play fictionalised versions of themselves.

Alexandra Simpson’s feature debut No Sleep Till takes place in a coastal Florida town threatened by an approaching hurricane where the locals insist on staying in their homes. Taormina produced both completed films.

“Our films are very American stories,” says Taormina of the mostly Los Angeles-based group. “The weird irony is that we have not found our warmest welcome in the US; European film festival and distributors are the ones who have championed our films the most.”

Christmas centres on a holiday gathering before the sale of the matriarch’s home and the cast includes Michael Cera and Francesca Scorsese.

Eephus is about the final baseball game played before the field is torn up for a construction project.