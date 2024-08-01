Pedro Almodóvar’s The Room Next Door starring Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore will get its US premiere as the Centerpiece selection for the 62nd New York Film Festival on October 4.

Moore and Swinton play Ingrid and Martha, a bestselling author and a war journalist, who rekindle their friendship until Martha requests something that will test their bond.

Almodóvar’s first English-language feature is adapted from the novel by Sigrid Nunez, What Are You Going Through and takes place in Manhattan and upstate New York.

The Room Next Door will premiere in Venice and Sony Pictures Classics will distribute in the US. Warner Bros will distribute in Spain, the UK, and key territories.

Commenting that the lead characters go to see a film at NYFF hub Alice Tully Hall, Almodóvar said, “It was very moving for me to shoot in a place that holds so very dear memories to me, and where I hope to keep on treasuring them in a not so distant future.”

The Room Next Door marks Almodóvar’s 15th festival selection. He made his debut in 1988 with Women On The Verge Of A Nervous Breakdown and more recently showed The Human Voice, and Strange Way Of Life.

The 62nd edition of the festival takes place September 27–October 14.

As previously announced, RaMell Ross’s Nickel Boys will open and Steve McQueen’s Blitz will close the festival.