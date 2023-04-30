Mankind Entertainment has hired music producer, composer and songwriter Carlos José Alvarez to score Castro’s Daughter, which UTA Independent Film Group represents for worldwide sales and has begun talks with buyers heading into the Cannes market.

As previously announced Ana Villafane plays the lead role opposite James Franco as Castro. The project shot on location in Colombia doubling for Castro-era Havana and is in post. Global sales talks continue with an eye towards having the film ready for Venice and Toronto.

Miguel Bardem directs the drama inspired by the true story of Alina Fernandez, the daughter of Fidel Castro who was born in 1956 and grew up in Cuba during her father’s early years as a revolutionary before he became the prime minister and later the president of Cuba. She became critical of her father’s regime and defected to the United States in 1993.

Oscar-nominated screenwriter José Rivera and Pulitzer Prize winner Nilo Cruz co-wrote the screenplay to Castro’s Daughter. Mia Maestro plays Castro’s lover and Fernandez’s mother Natalia (“Naty”) Revuelta.

The supporting cast includes Alanna de la Rosa, Maria Cecilia Botero, Harding Junior, Sian Chiong, Rafael Ernesto Hernandez, Luna Baxter, Carlos Manuel Vesga, and Charlotte de Casa Bianca.

“When I was first approached by Miguel Bardem and the producers, I was impressed with their commitment to creating an authentic score that accurately represents Cuba and the people portrayed in this story,” said Alvarez, whose credits include writing the scores for Netflix’s Cocaine Cowboys: Kings Of Miami, The Road Dance, and HBO’s Revolution Rent.

“For me this is not just a historical drama, but something much more personal: it begins a conversation long overdue and exposes the truth. This is Alina’s courageous story as well as the untold story of so many Cubans, and I feel a weighted responsibility to honour my family and my culture. This story must be told and I’m grateful to be part of the team bringing it to life.”

Composing is currently underway with orchestral scoring taking place in Budapest. Alvarez is also using the music of his grandmother Angela Alvarez, who fled Cuba in the 1960s and last year became the oldest person to win a Latin Grammy Award at the age of 95.

The music deal was put together by the soundtrack’s lead executive producer and the film’s producer John Martinez O’Felan. “Today as Americans we’re in great need of celebrations of who we are as the people of our era. And as part of my path toward promoting Hispanic unity in America through film, music, and media, working with Carlos is a true joy and memorable experience for our creative team,” said O’Felan.