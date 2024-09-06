Utopia has acquired US rights to Alex Ross Perry’s Pavements following its world premiere in Venice.

The film gets its North American premiere at the New York Film Festival which starts later this month and explores the iconic indie band’s path as they prepare for a sold-out 2022 reunion tour and tracking a musical based on their songs, a museum devoted to their history, and a Hollywood biopic.

The film’s scripted scenes feature Joe Keery, Nat Wolff, Fred Hechinger, Logan Miller, Griffin Newman, Tim Heidecker, and Jason Schwartzman. The musical within the film includes Michael Esper, Zoe Lister-Jones, and Kathryn Gallagher.

Perry, Robert Greene, Peter Kline, Danny Gabai, Craig Butta, Lance Bangs, Alex Needles, Arrow Kruse, Chris Lombardi, Gerard Cosloy, Patrick Amory and Gabe Spierer produced.

Alldayeverday, Pulse Films, Matador Records, Field Recordings, Hypgnosis, WW7 Entertainment, LBI Entertainment, Monotone Inc, Goldcrest Post are the production companies.

Utopia’s Kyle Greenberg said, “The band’s iconic status has only continued to blossom out of the 90s and Alex has crafted a film that transcends documentary and questions what the format can be in a surprising and novel way.”