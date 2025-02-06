Utopia has secured worldwide rights to Pedro Kos’ psychological thriller In Our Blood and will commence talks with buyers at the EFM in Berlin next week.

Brittany O’Grady from The White Lotus and It’s What’s Inside stars as filmmaker Emily Wyland who reconnects with her estranged mother to collaborate on a documentary.

When her mother mysteriously disappears, Emily and her cinematographer Danny embark on a search, uncovering haunting remnants of her past struggles with addiction. E.J. Bonilla, Alanna Ubach, Krisha Fairchild, Steven Klein, Bianca Comparato, and Leo Marks round out the cast.

Mallory Westfall, known for her work in the genre space including the series Fear The Walking Dead and Chucky, wrote the screenplay based on a story by Aaron Kogan, Steven Klein, Clay Tweel, and Westfall.

Producers are Aaron Kogan, Steven Klein, Gary Lucchesi, Michael McKay, and Stuart Fenegan. Clay Tweel, Duncan Jones, Morgan Freeman and Lori McCreary are executive producers.

In Our Blood is the first feature to be film fully financed by Jones and Stuart Fenegan’s Liberty Films through their initiative to support debut features and premiered at 2024 Fantasia before screening at Screamfest and Mórbido. It will receive its European premiere at Glasgow FrightFest before opening theatrically in the US this summer through Utopia.

Kos said, “We aimed to make a film that blends aspects of genre and documentary to tell a surprising psychological mystery that confronts real-life issues of addiction, stigma and a world that preys on our most vulnerable. I hope once audiences see this, they will re-examine everything they saw and want to watch it again immediately.”

Marie Zeniter, vice president of sales at Utopia, added: “We’re excited to bring In Our Blood to audiences worldwide, continuing our commitment to bold, visionary storytelling and the kind of elevated, original genre films that define Utopia’s slate.”

Utopia’s EFM sales roster includes the 2025 Sundance selection BunnyLovr co-starring and produced by Shiva Baby’s Rachel Sennott; and Olmo Schnabel’s 2023 Venice premiere Pet Shop Days.