Utopia has closed a raft of territory sales at AFM on Alex Ross Perry’s documentary Pavements and Ethan Berger’s fraternity thriller The Line starring Alex Wolff and Halle Bailey.

Deals on Pavements have locked in Australia (Madman), Scandinavia (NonStop), and Middle East (Gulf Films). The biopic about American indie rockers Pavement is co-written by band frontman Stephen Malkmus.

Last month Utopia announced a multi-territory deal with Mubi in the UK & Ireland, Germany, Austria, France and Canada. Utopia will distribute theatrically in the US in spring 2025.

International sales continue on The Line, with sales closing in the UK (Sky), Canada (Vortex), Spain (Madfer), Middle East (Gulf Films), and India (Efar Films).

The film is on theatrical release in the US and lands on PVoD on Tuesday (November 12). Angus Cloud, Austin Abrams and Lewis Pullman round out the key cast on the story of a freshman student’s initiation at a rich college in the South as he clashes with a sophomore.

Utopia added the Kanye West documentary In Whose Name? to its AFM slate and is co-selling with Goodfellas.

Marie Zeniter, VP of sales at Utopia, negotiated all the territory sales.