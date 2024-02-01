France’s Indie Sales has picked up Come Back, the directorial debut from Flemish brothers Jan and Raf Roosens starring Veerle Baetens and her real-life daughter Billie Vlegels.

The film is in post and Indie Sales is launching it at the European Film Market later this month. Kinepolis Film Distribution is handling the Belgian release.

Vlegels plays the teenage daughter of a once-successful techno DJ couple, living with her father after her parents’ divorce. When her mother (Baetens) sets off to make an international comeback, her daughter is thrust into the nocturnal club scene world and finds herself torn between her mother’s influence and her independence far from strobe lights and dance floors.

Come Back is produced by Bart van Langendonck of Savage Film who produced Baetens’ Sundance debut When it Melts, Michaël R. Roskam’s Bullhead and Robin Pront’s The Ardennes.

Founder of Belgian electro group The Subs Jeroen De Pessemier is behind the score of the music-driven film. The Roosens brothers’ short films have both screened in Cannes – Buddy in Official Selection in 2015 and White Goldfish at Critics’ Week in 2020 – and Come Back was supported by Critics’ Week’s Next Step programme.

Indie Sales’ head of acquisitions Alfred Deragne called the film “an intimate and universally relatable family drama, with beautiful 16mm photography and an entrancing soundtrack,” and added: “Veerle Baetens and her daughter Billie Vlegels deliver emotionally charged, raw performances, that recall films such as Xavier Dolan’s Mommy.”

The company is also kicking off sales at EFM for the festival’s Generation 14plus competition opening film Last Swim, Sasha Nathwani’s feature debut that follows a British-Iranian teenager during a hot summer day in London. It is also handling Teddy Lussi-Modeste’s The Good Teacher co-written with Audrey Diwan and starring François Civil as a teacher fighting to clear his name after being wrongfully accused of sexual misconduct, and Blandine Lenoir’s family portrait Juliette In Spring, Elise Girard’s Sidonie in Japan, starring Isabelle Huppert and Lea Todorov’s Maria Montessori starring Jasmine Trinca and Leila Bekhti.