Kinovista has acquired French distribution rights to Mohamed Ben Attia’s Behind The Mountains.

Kinovista acquired the film from Paris-based sales agent Luxbox. The film had its Arab premiere at Red Sea on Friday, December 1, having debuted in Horizons at Venice in September, and gone on to play BFI London Film Festival and Thessaloniki.

Behind The Mountains is Ben Attia’s third feature, after 2016’s Heidi and 2018’s Dear Son. The fantasy-thriller tells the story of Rafik [Majd Mastoura], a Tunisian father and husband with mental health issues, who becomes convinced he can fly.

Producers are Dora Bouchoucha and Lina Chaabane Menzli of Tunisia’s Nomadis Images, with Belgium’s Les Films du Fleuve, France’s Tanit and Italy’s 010 Films as co-production partners. The film received support from Saudia Arabia’s Red Sea Fund at both production and post-production stages, in its 2021 and 2022 funding rounds.