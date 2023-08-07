The Berlinale’s World Cinema Fund (WCF) has revealed 13 features it will support with a share of $380,000 (€345,000) in production and distribution funding.
Projects include Nothing In Its Place by Turkish filmmaker Burak Çevik, whose features The Pillar Of Salt, Belonging and Forms Of Forgetting each premiered at the Berlinale Forum.
His latest focuses on one of Turkey’s most bloody political massacres, which took place in May 1977, and follows two men in a hotel room over a period of two days leading up to the tragedy in Istanbul’s Taksim Square.
It will receive $36,000 (€33,000) in production support, having previously won prizes at Marseille’s FIDLab and South Korea’s Jeonju Cinema Project in recent months. Producers are Çevik for Turkey’s Fol Film and Zsuzsanna Kiràly for Germany’s Flaneur Films.
Also selected is Heartless from Brazil’s Nara Normande and Tião, which is set to premiere in the Horizons section of the Venice Film Festival next month and is based on their short of the same name that won the Illy Prize when it played in Directors’ Fortnight at Cannes in 2014. The feature received $27,500 (€25,000) in funding.
The latest round of WCF funding saw projects selected from Bhutan, Brazil, Indonesia, Israel, Madagascar, Nepal, Palestine, Somalia, Sudan, Turkey, Uruguay and Venezuela.
Filmmakers include Somalia’s Mo Harawe, whose short Will My Parents Come To See Me played at the 2022 Berlinale and has received support for debut feature The Village Next To Paradise; Nepal’s Abinash Bikram Shah, who secured a special mention when his short Lori played at Cannes in 2022 and will make his feature debut with The Village Next To Paradise; and Venezuela’s Michael Labarca, who was nominated for Cannes’ Cinefondation Award in 2016 with short The Guilt, Probably and will make his feature debut with Muchachos Bañándose En El Lago.
The WCF jury made its selection from 140 submitted projects from a total of 50 countries.
The Berlinale’s funding initiative was set up in 2004 to support projects from countries with a less robust filmmaking infrastructure and advocate cultural diversity in German cinemas. It is run by the German Federal Cultural Foundation and Berlin International Film Festival, in cooperation with the German Federal Foreign Office, with further support from the Goethe-Institut.
WCF Production Funding
A Bright Future (Uru-Ger)
Dir Lucía Garibaldi
Prods Montelona, Francisco Magnou Arnabal; Achtung Panda!, Jamila Wenske
Funding €35,000
Athlete (Turkey-Ger)
Dirs Semih Gülen, Mustafa Emin Büyükcoşkun
Prods Amok Film, Amok Film UG, Arda Çiltepe
Funding €25,000
Nothing In Its Place (Turkey-Ger)
Dir Burak Çevik
Prods Fol Film, Burak Çevik; Flaneur Films, Zsuzsanna Kiràly
Funding €33,000
The Village Next To Paradise (Somalia-Ger)
Dir Mo Harawe
Prods Koor Films, Nuh Musse Berjeeb; NiKo Film, Nicole Gerhards
Funding €45,000
Elephants in the Fog (Nepal-Ger)
Dir Abinash Bikram Shah
Prods Underground Talkies, Anup Poudel; Die Gesellschaft DGS, Michael Henrichs
Funding €40,000
WCF Europe
Heartless (Sem Coração) (Bra)
Dirs Nara Normande, Tião
Prods Cinemascópio Produções Cinematográficas e Artísticas Ltda, Emilie Lesclaux; Les Valseurs, Justin Pechberty
Funding €25,000
I The Song (Bhutan-Fr)
Dir Dechen Roder
Prods Dakinny Productions, Dechen Roder; Girelle Production, Johann Chapelan
Funding €30,000
Muchachos Bañándose En El Lago (Ven-Fr)
Dir Michael Labarca
Prods Todos los Ríos, Patricia Ramírez-Arévalo; Ticket Shoot Films, René Osi
Funding €35,000
WCF Africa
Disco Afrika (Madagascar-Ger-Fr)
Dir Luck Razanajaona
Prods Africamadavibe Production, Herizo Rabary; NiKo Film, Nicole Gerhards; We Film, Jonathan Rubin
Funding €35,000
Khartoum Bites (Suan-Ger) documentary
Dirs Mohamed Subahi, Areej Ezz’el’din Zarroug
Prods Sudan Film Factory (Sudan), Talal Afifi; Light Echo Pictures GbR (Germany), Frank Albers
Funding €20,000
Distribution Funding for Cinema Launches in Germany
Mediterranean Fever (Pal)
Dir Maha Haj
Distribution Pallas Film
Funding €8,000
Valeria Is Getting Married (Isr)
Dir Michal Vinik
Distribution W-FILM Distribution
Funding €8,000
Before, Now And Then (Indo)
Dir Kamila Andini
Distribution One Filmverleih
Funding €6,000
