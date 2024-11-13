Columbia Pictures’ Venom: The Last Dance has crossed $400m at the global box office, powered by major contributions from North America and China.

As of Wednesday morning the studio reported a $405.5m worldwide haul, which raises the three-film franchise’s total box office to $1.7bn.

The film retained top spot at the North American box office charts for the third consecutive weekend and stands art $118.5m, with $287m coming from international markets.

China leads the way on $84.3m, followed by Mexico on $17.5m, the UK on $14.5m, Germany on $11.7m, and South Korea on $11.4m.

Venom: The Last Dance has amassed $10.3m in France, $7.5m in Italy and Australia, and $7.3m in Spain and India.

Tom Hardy stars in the Spider-Man spin-off as Eddie Brock / Venom. Directed by Kelly Marcel, who co-wrote with Hardy, the cast includes Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, and Andy Serkis.

